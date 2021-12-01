Woman Awarded $2.1 Million For False Shoplifting Arrest
Gavel
Lesleigh Nurse, a woman from Alabama, has been awarded $2.1 million after being falsely accused for shoplifting at a Wal-Mart. The incident happened November 2016 when Lesleigh said she was trying to leave with her groceries after using the self-checkout but the scanning device froze. She paid for her items but the workers didn’t accept her explanation and she was arrested for shoplifting. Her case was dismissed a year later, but then she received letters from a Florida law firm threatening a civil suit if she didn’t pay $200 as a settlement. Read the full story HERE.