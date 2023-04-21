106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

Woman Finds Out Her Date Is Married

April 21, 2023 10:06AM CDT
Woman Finds Out Her Date Is Married
Getty Images

Dating is not easy, especially when you find out that your date is lying to you. Katelyn (@katelyn_boss2000) had a date and found out that he was married (or at least dating) someone named “V” because she kept calling. Instead of just breaking things off, she decided to take it to the internet to find her.

@katelyn_boss19 Replying to @kimi9889 salt lake city listen up #cheater #saltlakecity #saltlake #utah #cheatercaught ♬ original sound – Katelyn_boss2000

