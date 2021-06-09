Woman Gives Birth to Record 10 Babies at Once 🤯

A South African woman has reportedly given birth to 10 babies at once — smashing a world record set just last month.
Gosiame Thamara Sithole, already a 37-year-old mom of six-year-old twins, initially thought she was going to have eight kids.
But when she gave birth by Caesarean section at a Pretoria hospital Monday she was surprised when 10 babies emerged.
Sithole said that her pregnancy was natural and that she had not received fertility treatment, which has been linked to other multiple-baby births.
If confirmed, Sithole’s 10-kid delivery would make it the first known birth of decuplets.
The previous record was claimed by Halima Cisse, who gave birth to nine kids in Malia last month.
“Guinness World Records is aware of the news that Gosiame Thamara Sithole has given birth to decuplets, and we send our congratulations and best wishes to the family,”
Guinness has yet to confirm the record.