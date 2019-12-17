      Weather Alert

Woman Makes $13 an Hour Decorating Christmas Trees

Dec 17, 2019 @ 4:54pm

For Veronica and her sister Giovanna, the Holidays are more than about giving. They’re about MAKING MONEY.

The London-based sisters started a lucrative business decorating Christmas trees after doing it for a few friends.

After requests kept coming in, they saw an opportunity to make their holiday shopping easy.

To be fair, they do a pretty good job AND will only use the decorations that you already have at home, so no charge for the supplies!

Their service is marketed towards time-stretched young professionals, but I’m sure any busy family would love the help.

Tree-Decorator Veronika