Woman Makes $13 an Hour Decorating Christmas Trees
For Veronica and her sister Giovanna, the Holidays are more than about giving. They’re about MAKING MONEY.
The London-based sisters started a lucrative business decorating Christmas trees after doing it for a few friends.
After requests kept coming in, they saw an opportunity to make their holiday shopping easy.
To be fair, they do a pretty good job AND will only use the decorations that you already have at home, so no charge for the supplies!
Their service is marketed towards time-stretched young professionals, but I’m sure any busy family would love the help.