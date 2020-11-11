Woman Says her “Huge Mouth” Made Her Famous
This is one that’s waaaaay weird.
I didn’t realize that you could be famous for having a giant mouth, but here we are.
Samantha Ramsdell has a massive mouth. I mean, the clip starts with her eating a donut…in ONE BITE.
Her videos that she’s started posting during the pandemic have garnered her over 770,000 followers on Tik Tok.
“Any video involving my mouth and the faces I can make always went crazy viral”
– Samantha Ramsdell
Can we just give her the Guinness record already?