Woman Says her “Huge Mouth” Made Her Famous

Nov 11, 2020 @ 7:10am

This is one that’s waaaaay weird.

I didn’t realize that you could be famous for having a giant mouth, but here we are.

Samantha Ramsdell has a massive mouth. I mean, the clip starts with her eating a donut…in ONE BITE.

Her videos that she’s started posting during the pandemic have garnered her over 770,000 followers on Tik Tok.

“Any video involving my mouth and the faces I can make always went crazy viral”

– Samantha Ramsdell

Can we just give her the Guinness record already?

