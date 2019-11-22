Woman Topless In Own Home Could End Up A Sex Offender
A Utah woman is facing criminal charges — and could be forced to register as a sex offender — because her stepkids spotted her topless in her own home. Tilli Buchanan, 28, appeared in court Tuesday to ask a judge to dismiss the misdemeanor lewdness charges and strike down a law that prevents a woman from showing her breasts. She is accused of stripping down with her husband to hang drywall in their garage, exposing her breasts to her three stepchildren, ages 13, 10 and 9. When the kids asked why she wasn’t wearing a shirt, she told them that she considers herself a feminist and everyone should be able to walk around the house with their skin showing. She was charged in February with lewdness for the incident — though her husband is not being prosecuted. If convicted, Buchanan could land in jail and spend 10 years on the sex offender registry. The ACLU calls the law ‘unfair’ and ‘unequal.’