Woman Tries To Set Boyfriend On Fire Because He Wasn’t Excited About Her New Job At Subway
An Arizona woman is accused of trying to set her boyfriend on fire – because he wasn’t excited enough about her new job at Subway. Police say 46-year-old Kathy Jones sprayed the man with lighter fluid and threw lit matches at him. She told police she didn’t remember the incident but did say she was angry because he “wasn’t interested in commending her for her new job”. Jones had been drinking before the alleged attack. She’s charged with one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of criminal damage.