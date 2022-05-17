      Weather Alert

Woman Uses Walmart Aisle As Her Bathroom

May 17, 2022 @ 6:28am
Toilet seat taped down with duct tape

Police have arrested a woman they say stripped and urinated on the floor of a Fayetteville Walmart after going on a profanity-laced tirade through the store and hitting an employee, according to The Citizen.

Police said April Barrow, 40, was searching for prophylactics on April 29 at around 6:30 a.m. when she started cursing at employees and throwing things at them. Witnesses then said she punched on employee.  She was charged with two counts of simple battery, public indecency and disorderly conduct.  Read the full story HERE.

