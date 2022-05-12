Working From Home Is Causing Sleeping Issues
Working from home has many benefits – from greater flexibility to cutting out the time spent on your commute, but there can be downsides too. New research has suggested that working from home is contributing to poor sleep and insomnia – particularly among younger workers.
New research from the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (BACP) reflects the impact of the previous year's events on the public's mental health and sleeping patterns.