World Record For Largest Drawing EVER
I’ve always loved drawing and art, so this. is. AWESOME.
Scotland native Johanna Basford took on the mind-blowing challenge of beating the world record for the world’s largest drawing created by an individual.
It took a whopping 12 hours for Johanna to finish the marathon piece of art; which she completed in her high school gym.
In case you’re wondering, the final drawing totaled in at over 5,0000 square feet…..for perspective the average home size for a family is roughly between 1500 and 1700 square feet. So, yeah, she could draw an entire house…literally!