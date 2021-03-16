Worst Actors and Actresses of the Year Announced – Welcome to The Razzies
The Golden Raspberry nominees have been announced!
The Razzie Awards honor actors who have “rendered lackluster performances for the year.”
The Worst Actor category this year is made up of Robert Downey Jr., Mike Lindell, Michele Morrone, Adam Sandler and David Spade.
The Worst actress category features Anne Hathaway, Katie Holmes, Kate Hudson, Lauren Lapkus and Anna-Maria Sieklucka.
Worst Pictures competing for the Razzie this year include, 365 Days, Absolute Proof, Dolittle, Fantasy Island.