Worst Boyfriend EVER

Feb 8, 2022 @ 5:04am
Single woman alone swinging on the beach and looking the other seat missing a boyfriend

We think we may have found the worst boyfriend EVER!  Colleen Le posted a Tik Tok that is only a few words, but they sparked debate and made her go viral.  Colleen donated one of her kidneys to her boyfriend, to save his life.  Unfortunately, that was not enough for him to not cheat.  According to her story, he cheated on her seven months later!  Read the full story HERE.

@colleeeniie Everything happens for a reason 😬 #fyp #foryoupage #foryourpage #fypシ #kidneydonation #kidneydonor #relationshipgoals #relationships ♬ original sound – boiwhatdahelllboi1

