Worst Date Leads To Popularity

Oct 19, 2021 @ 7:27am
Paso Robles, CA USA - June 7, 2011: A Taco Bell drive thru sign on Niblick St in Paso Robles CA.

Tik Tok user, Elyse Myers, posted about her worst 1st date ever. She bought 100 tacos at Taco Bell and ended up with a story that has lead to HUGE popularity. She recently hit 1 million followers and celebrated with her husband AND 100 tacos. Even better is finding out she celebrated just down the road….in OMAHA!!

@elysemyers

I haven’t been to a @tacobell since. #coffeetalk #theadhdway #firstdatefail #tacobell

♬ original sound – Elyse Myers

***UPDATE***

@elysemyersLive Q&A, part 1! Stay tuned for part 2 with THE @lesdoggggg 🌮😆#comediansinhouseseatingtacos #livestreamrecap #tacotalk♬ Peaceful Hawaiian songs – Sound Production Gin

