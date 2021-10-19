Worst Date Leads To Popularity

Tik Tok user, Elyse Myers, posted about her worst 1st date ever. She bought 100 tacos at Taco Bell and ended up with a story that has lead to HUGE popularity. She recently hit 1 million followers and celebrated with her husband AND 100 tacos. Even better is finding out she celebrated just down the road….in OMAHA!!
@elysemyers
I haven’t been to a @tacobell since. #coffeetalk #theadhdway #firstdatefail #tacobell
♬ original sound – Elyse Myers
I haven’t been to a @tacobell since. #coffeetalk #theadhdway #firstdatefail #tacobell
♬ original sound – Elyse Myers
***UPDATE***
@elysemyersLive Q&A, part 1! Stay tuned for part 2 with THE @lesdoggggg 🌮😆#comediansinhouseseatingtacos #livestreamrecap #tacotalk♬ Peaceful Hawaiian songs – Sound Production Gin