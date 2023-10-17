Worst First Date EVER
October 17, 2023 7:54AM CDT
We have all had a bad date, but this one was over before it even started. Monique Santos made sure to record her date, in hopes that others would understand her point of view; it backfired! She refused to even get out of the car because he was going to take her to a chain restaurant. What would you have done if this was YOUR date?
@moniquelsantos09 #fyp #foryoupage #dating #relationship #datinglife #datingover30 #blackrelationships ♬ original sound – Monique Santos
More about: