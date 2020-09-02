Would You Buy Channing Tatum’s Children’s Book?
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 07: Channing Tatum speaks onstage at the WSJ. Magazine 2018 Innovator Awards Sponsored By Harry Winston, FlexJet & Barneys New York - Inside at MOMA on November 7, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine Innovators Awards)
Channing Tatum might as well be the king of glitter and unicorns after this one.
The action star has written a book titled The One And Only Sparkella.
Tatum posted an Instagram picture of him playing dress-up. He wrote:
“Guys, I don’t know about you but things got a little weird for me in quarantine. I ended up accidentally locking myself in my 7-year-old daughter’s room. And I ended up finding my inner child. So this is what I created for my little girl. From what is, I guess, the little girl in me. Thanks for reading.”
The story is about a little girl who gets teased at school because she likes sparkly things. I’m a fan already.
