Wrong Number Leads To 20 Year Friendship
Close up studio shot of rotary telephone
One day in the early 2000s, Gladys Hankerson of Delray Beach, Florida, was trying to call her sister in Maryland. She kept dialing 401 area code instead of 410. That number went to Mike Moffitt in Rhode Island. After apologizing, Gladys continued re-dialing Mike’s number and eventually Mike decided to chat with Gladys. That phone call led to monthly phone calls, 20 years of friendship and recently an in-person meeting. Read the story HERE.