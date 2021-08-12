Yahya Abdul-Mateen II on The Matrix 4 & Aquaman 2!
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is on a role! Or *ahem* several!
The 35 y/o actor has been on a meteoric rise lately, especially after winning an Emmy award for best supporting actor in a limited series for HBO’s “Watchmen” as the god-like Dr. Manhattan.
But now, fans are even more excited to see him added to the cast of The Matrix 4. Yahya shared how starstruck he was to work with legends like Keanu Reeves—
“I remember Keanu and his first line, I looked up, and there was Keanu, and I said, ‘Oh sh*t, I’m really in “The Matrix,”‘ It was just Keanu in that voice. And the technology that Lana incorporated and the filmmaking, camera rigs that I’ve never seen before. It’s so ambitious. It was really interesting to be making ‘The Matrix 4’ at a time when the world was so warped and when reality was so distorted. It could creep in a little bit if you let it.”
If this doesn’t excite you, then perhaps this will—
The caption says it all, ” 🚧BLACK MANTA 🚧 Back Under Construction! #Aquaman2″
Looks like we’ll be seeing a lot from Yahya over the next few years…namely, in the sci-fi genre.