Yellowstone Drama

Costner’s Attorneys Hit Back At Work Report Kevin Costner’s attorney is denying that the actor is making things difficult on the set of the hit Paramount show, “Yellowstone.” Attorney Marty Singer pushed back yesterday on a report that Costner had shortened the amount of time he has been willing to shoot the series on location in Montana. He said, “The idea that Kevin was only willing to work one week on the second half of Season 5 of Yellowstone is an absolute lie. It’s ridiculous, and anyone suggesting it shouldn’t be believed for one second.” The story follows a Deadline report claiming that Costner may be departing because of issues surrounding “disagreements over shooting schedules.” What’s the best show or movie in the Western genre?