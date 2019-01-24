You Can Add Bacon to Any Item at McDonald’s for Free Next Week

  McDonald’s finally noticed that bacon is SUPER popular . . . and they’re about to start rolling out bacon cheese fries and Big Macs and Quarter Pounders with bacon on top.

But for one hour next week, you won’t have to stop there.

Because next Tuesday, from 4:00 to 5:00 P.M., you can go to McDonald’s and add two half-pieces of bacon to ANYTHING on the menu for free.  They’re calling it the Bacon Hour.

Want a Filet-O-Fish with bacon?  McNuggets with bacon?  A hot fudge sundae with some bacon sticking out?  Crumbled bacon in your vanilla milkshake?  A Fruit ‘N Yogurt ‘N Bacon Parfait?  It’s all on the table.


(The Takeout)

 

