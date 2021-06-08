You Can Add Your Driver’s License To Your iPhone In Select States With iOS 15
A new feature that Apple is rolling out for the Wallet App will allow some iOS 15 users to add their driver’s license or state ID.
The feature is scheduled to launch this fall and will only be available in select states.
The app will allow you to scan your ID and like other cards, will be stored securely and will be encrypted.
All of the information that is typically found on a driver’s license or ID such as photo, legal name, birthdate, etc., will be stored.
Here’s the full rundown on IOS 15.