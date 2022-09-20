You Can’t Wear THAT To Work!
September 20, 2022 8:35AM CDT
Nina Osegueda (@ninaosegueda) says that she was reprimanded and eventually fired at two different jobs, for dressing inappropriately. She goes through different outfits that all look professional but apparently her jobs said that her body was too distracting. What do you think?
@ninaosegueda #stitch with @clayyedward i was reprimanded twice at 2 different pffices for dressing “inappropriately”. it’s just my shape. 🤷♀️ #bodyimage #bodyimageissues #body #hips #thicc #officelife ♬ original sound – Nina Osegueda