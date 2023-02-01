106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

You Don’t Get Enough “Me” Time

February 1, 2023 9:36AM CST
Getty Images

It is no secret that making the work life and home life balance is DIFFICULT, but this new viral video shows us how difficult it really is.  According to @instantlyeisha you don’t get ANY time to yourself, which is why we are all so stressed and run down by Friday afternoon.  Hopefully this video will help you look at that balance a bit differently.

@instantlyeisha Make it make sense #worklifebalance #hustleculture #softlife ♬ original sound – instantlyeisha

