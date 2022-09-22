You May NOT Be A Gen Xer After All

Getty Images

Do you have trouble saying you are a “Millennial” or even a “Gen Xer”? It could be because you are REALLY a “Xennial.” It’s the new term for the “micro-generation” born between 1977 and 1985. Xennials are great at navigating social media, even though most did not have internet access until they were in high school. They also never had a cell phone until they were in their 20’s but don’t have any issues texting. Read more about the traits you have if you are now a “Xennial”, HERE.