You NEED to See The Milk Crate Challenge
I’ve got to be one of the worst people on the planet for laughing so hard at this, but I really can’t help it.
The #MilkCrate challenge is probably the most wholesomely dangerous thing I’ve seen on social media in a long time.
Basically, you stack milk crates to create a staircase that ascends and then descends. the goal is to make it up and down the stairs.
Obviously, not many people do.
But it doesn’t look impossible, so people keep trying (and failing) HILARIOUSLY.
Check out some of the best fails, and please…don’t try this at home.