You’ll never guess who plays “The Man” in Taylor Swift’s brand new video for “The Man”
This is Taylor Swift’s lead directorial debut – atta girl! Watch the video FIRST and try to guess who plays the lead character… and if you watched until the VERY very end you see it was… ACTUALLY TAYLOR SWIFT! What?! I was trying to figure out the whole time if that was a girl playing “The Man” and who it was, and WOW they did a good job on that transformation!
We hadn’t had a Swiftie post in a while, so there ya go 😉