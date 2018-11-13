You’ll Spend Almost $100,000 on Christmas in Your Lifetime

Christmas spirit doesn’t come cheap.

A new study found that the average person will spend almost $100,000 on Christmas throughout their life. That’s $1,556 per year for 60 years. And here’s how that breaks down . . .

1. $235 per year on decorations and stuff for the home.

2. $301 on food.

3. $375 on gifts.

4. And $645 on hosting parties, dinners, and fixing up your home before guests come.

Now, your breakdown could vary . . . like, if you are traveling, you spend money on that instead of hosting.

But on average it all comes out to around $1,500 a year . . . which gets you close to six figures over your adult life.

(BroBible)