You’ll Spend Almost $100,000 on Christmas in Your Lifetime

abcnews.go.com

Christmas spirit doesn’t come cheap.

A new study found that the average person will spend almost $100,000 on Christmas throughout their life.  That’s $1,556 per year for 60 years.  And here’s how that breaks down . . .

1.  $235 per year on decorations and stuff for the home.

2.  $301 on food.

3.  $375 on gifts.

4.  And $645 on hosting parties, dinners, and fixing up your home before guests come.

Now, your breakdown could vary . . . like, if you are traveling, you spend money on that instead of hosting.

But on average it all comes out to around $1,500 a year . . . which gets you close to six figures over your adult life.

(BroBible)

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

The “GQ” Men of the Year Include Michael B. Jordan, Jonah Hill, and . . . Serena Williams? Potty Train Your Cat…LITERALLY! Bruno Mars Is Giving a Thanksgiving Meal to 24,000 Hawaiians Deals being offered this Veterans Day Pete Davidson and War Hero Dan Crenshaw Made Up on “SNL” The Coffee Run(down) Ep. 5