Your Amazon Echo Could Be Sharing Your Wi-Fi
Your Amazon Echo is helping build a Wi-Fi network for Amazon right under your nose and you don’t even realize it.
That’s right, your Amazon Echo will share your Wi-Fi network with your neighbors unless you opt-out of the feature.
The sharing is made possible because of Amazon Sidewalk a feature that according to Amazon, makes devices work better by extending low-range bandwidth to ensure the devices in your home remain online.
For instance, if you and your neighbor have Amazon products and you both haven’t opted out when your neighbor buys a Ring camera the camera can send data via your wi-fi signal.
Wanna opt out? Here’s how.