YOUR FIRED! Twenty One Pilots
The Internet can’t get enough of Tom Cruise’s “firing” of Twenty One Pilots from his upcoming sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick.” Lead singer, Tyler Joseph said that his band was fired from the soundtrack during a massive shakeup by Cruise, but it was a joke.
Someone close to production pulled the plug on the claim after revealing that Tom Cruise wasn’t aware of the band being a part of the movie, which they never were. Fans took to the Internet to continue with the narrative posting some very funny scenarios like, “Tyler Joseph has been seen having what appears to be lunch with Mr. Cruise on a cruise, cruising around a lake in Ohio. Their conversation was overheard by passerby witness under the name JD.”