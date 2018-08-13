Your next read: A Justin Timberlake book!

A JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE BOOK?! OK OK…I will buy it and see tons of JT photos… IF I MUST!
Let’s be real, is JT gonna be a good writer? Probs not. And it’s probably using mostly a ghost writer. But as a JT super fan, WILL I be getting this?? Of Course!! It comes out October 30 and there better be at least a full chapter on N’SYNC… or I’m gonna be Bye Bye Bye. Just saying 😉
Guys, I have some news! I’ve been working on this for a while now and I am happy to finally give you a first look at my first book, #Hindsight. I’m looking forward to sharing these pictures and stories with you. It’s coming out October 30th! Special thanks to @SandraBark, @MBierut and @HarperCollinsUS for making this happen.
Are you planning on getting the JT book?