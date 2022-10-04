You’re having ANOTHER baby?? WHAT ARE YOU THINKING?!
October 4, 2022 7:32AM CDT
When you tell your mom that she is going to be a grandma (again), you expect the reaction to be of happiness. Well, not if you are Mari Anine from the 80’s (@mariskrodal) who told her mother (or possibly mother-in-law) that they were expecting their third child. The grandma’s reaction is NOT at all what they thought. What would you do if this happened to you?
