You’re having ANOTHER baby?? WHAT ARE YOU THINKING?!

October 4, 2022 7:32AM CDT
You're having ANOTHER baby?? WHAT ARE YOU THINKING?!
When you tell your mom that she is going to be a grandma (again), you expect the reaction to be of happiness.  Well, not if you are Mari Anine from the 80’s (@mariskrodal) who told her mother (or possibly mother-in-law) that they were expecting their third child.  The grandma’s reaction is NOT at all what they thought.  What would you do if this happened to you?

