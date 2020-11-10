Listen
JDub
Watch
Zara Larsson new song WOW Live performance
Nov 10, 2020 @ 4:18pm
Zara Larsson took the MTV EMA stage with a bang! If you missed the performance here ya go.
MTV
music
WOW
Zara Larsson
