Zendaya And Tom Holland ‘Ignored’ Producers Advice
Spider-Man producer, Amy Pascal told the New York Times that she advised Zendaya and Tom Holland to not date, but like many others, they ignored her advice.
Tobey Maguire and Kristin Dunst dated during the first Spider-Man but broke up before the second.
Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone dated while filming their first move, and broke up four years later.
Amy says she told Zendaya and Tom, separately, “Don’t go there. Just don’t, try not to.” Clearly, Pascal’s advice fell on deaf ears.