Zendaya Responds to Outrage Over Lola Bunny’s Appearance in ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’
After watching Space Jam: A New Legacy, many were outraged about Lola Bunny‘s less sexualized look.
And now Zendaya, who voiced the character, is responding.
She spoke with Entertainment Weekly and said, “I didn’t know that was going to happen either! I definitely know we love her, but I didn’t know it was going to be as much of a focus as it was.”
She added, “But I understand, because she’s a lovable character. She’s very important, so I get it.”
Director Malcolm D. Lee also responded and said, “I had no idea that people would be that up in arms about a bunny not having boobs. Listen, I understand people don’t want things to change, but I think we needed some evolution with her, not by objectifying her but by making her strong and still feminine.”