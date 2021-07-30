Zoe Kravitz Teases ‘Magic Mike 3’
After Lenny Kravitz posted a picture of himself working on his deck, his daughter Zoe Kravitz commented that maybe he needs to star in Magic Mike 3.
“@channingtatum you auditioning for MM3?” said the daughter of the 57-year-old rock star.
Channing eventually responded with “will be calling you shortly to get into your schedule.”