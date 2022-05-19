2yr Old Orders 31 Cheeseburgers On DoorDash
Cute baby browsing in a smartphone
According to Kingsville resident Kelsey Burkhalter Golden, her son Barrett took her phone and placed an order with DoorDash without her knowledge.
“My son was playing with my phone, I thought he was taking pictures but when I looked back on my thing it was ordered at the time he was playing with my phone,” Golden said. He ordered $61.58 worth of McDonald’s delivery from the restaurant, which is six miles from their home. After a $16 tip and app fees, the entire order was $91.70.
While some parents may have been upset at the situation, Golden decided to use the delivery as an act to to be generous. She took to Facebook to give the burgers away to anyone who wanted them and ended up receiving some responses. Read the full story HERE.