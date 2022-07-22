50 Cent Horror Flick Halts Filming
Filming has begun on 50 Cent and Josh Stolberg’s new horror movie, “Skill House,” and one of the gory scenes made a cameraman faint. TMZ Hip Hop shared the footage, which opens with a bloody actor and a wobbly camera as the cameraman loses consciousness. About 30 minutes later, the cameraman regained consciousness. However, 50 was shocked by the incident as he detailed what happened on Instagram. “Skill House,” is being produced by 50 Cent and co-stars Bryce Hall, of TikTok fame, and UFC icon Paige VanZant. What is the goriest movie you’ve ever seen?