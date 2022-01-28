6yr Old Jumps In Front Of Car To Save Sister
Elevated view of broken cars after accident.
Six-year-old Kayden Reid of Alabama is being hailed as a hero after his brave actions saved the life of his younger sister. On Jan. 18, Kayden and his sister Kaycee were at a family function when two-year-old Kaycee slipped out of the house and darted into the street. Kayden was playing on the sidewalk when he realized that a car was oncoming and Kaycee was in harm’s way. He immediately stopped what he was doing and jumped in front of Kaycee to save her from being hit.
Fortunately, Kayden survived the collision, suffering only scrapes and minor injuries that were treated at a local hospital and returned home to a hero’s welcome. Read the full story HERE.