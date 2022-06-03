Aaron Paul did what on the Set Of ‘Breaking Bad’
Aaron Paul recently revealed the one item he took from the set of Breaking Bad. Aaron took the pink teddy bear from the set. He said, “Vince Gilligan has promised me the burnt pink teddy bear from Season 2.” He continued, “I really wanted something that symbolized Jesse in a way.” He added, “I think that pink teddy bear really symbolized the relationship between Jesse and Jane. It wouldn’t have landed in Walt’s pool if it weren’t for Jane’s father.”