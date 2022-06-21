Add Mustard To The Shortage List
Red and yellow squeeze bottles containing ketchup and mustard, alongside salt and pepper shakers. Taken from a low angle.
A hot dog covered in mustard and ketchup is a staple of US summers, but that might look different this year. Worries over a mustard shortage are a result of an especially poor production year. Canada, the second largest mustard seed producer in the world, saw yields fall 28% in the most recent growing season thanks to droughts throughout the growing season. Read the full story HERE.