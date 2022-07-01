Adele’s Weight Loss Secrets
Adele shocked fans when she rolled up to Drake’s birthday party in 2020 looking noticeably smaller. The singer had lost 98 lbs. Of course, Adele took to the gym to kickstart her weight loss. “It became my time,” Adele told Vogue about exercise. “I realized that when I was working out, I didn’t have any anxiety.” The singer worked out three times a day, weights in the morning, a hike in the afternoon, and a cardio session in the evening. While Adele doesn’t “diet,” she was associated with The Sirtfood diet involves eating nutrient-rich foods that boost a protein called sirtuin, including berries, red wine, and dark chocolate. It restricts calorie intake to 1,000–1,500 a day.