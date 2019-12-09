Air Asia Opens A Restaurant That Only Serves Airplane Food
The photo was taken from the left side of window of the airplane, Miyazaki to Tokyo Haneda in the daytime, just after landed on the airport and waiting for the departing airplane take off. The back terminal in the photo is terminal 1 domestic.
A Malaysian airline company has opened a restaurant that sells the same pre-packaged meals it serves on flights. AirAsia, which claims its in-flight food is so good foodies will flock to eat it, started offering up dishes such as roasted chicken with teriyaki sauce at a fast-casual eatery inside a mall in Kuala Lumpur on Monday. Going from the cabin to the food court isn’t just a gimmick, reps for the firm say. By 2025, the airline plans to open a total of 100 restaurants worldwide. “We have seen a significant appetite for our in-flight menu offerings beyond our flights across the region and this is our answer to that demand,” the firm’s general manager said. The restaurant dubbed Santan, translated as “coconut milk,” will sell some meals for just $3 a pop. Honchos hope the quality of the company’s food, and its larger plan to become a “lifestyle brand,” lures customers away from western competitors and their ‘lesser’ meals.