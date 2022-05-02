Airline Wants To Limit Alcohol – For Only Some Passengers
American Airlines has a plan to phase in alcoholic beverages to economy class, with potential new limitations. In a first-of-its-kind policy, the airline’s flight attendants union is requesting American implement a two-drink maximum for all economy passengers.
The new limit would be part of an ongoing effort to curb unruly and violent passenger incidents, which began spiking during the pandemic and often involved drunk fliers.
If instituted, it’s unclear how—or if—the limit would be levied on American Airlines’ highest paying premium business and first-class passengers. Read the full story HERE.