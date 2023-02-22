Ariana Grande Teases Collab with the Weeknd?
February 21, 2023 7:08PM CST
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Recording artist Ariana Grande performs during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images )
It could FINALLY be happening! After what seems like eons since the stars last release, Ariana Grande took to her TikTok to share what looks like the makings of a collab with the Weeknd.
See it for yourself!
@arianagrande⭐️🌙
