Backstreet Boys Talk New Dance Numbers and What Moves They Can’t Do Now
The Backstreet Boys are getting back to the road and this time their dance moves will be a little different.
Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, A.J. McLean, and Kevin Richardson sat down with ET at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, where the group kicked off its DNA World Tour.
The group discussed how they can’t move as well as they used to. When asked if the dance moves feel the same A.J. said, “They don’t hurt as much in the moment,” prompting Kevin, 50, to chime in, “They hurt later that night.”
The guys say they can’t get on their knees or pop up quickly like they used to. They don’t do splits but there is one move they are concerned about during their “New Love,” performance where they bend down and go up and down, “that one stings a bit. For me, with my knees. I’m trying to get as low as possible so that it looks good, but, man,” said A.J.