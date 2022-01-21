Bengals Fan Saves The Life Of Raiders Fan
Diehard football fans usually loathe the other team but not these two, they are now forever friends.
Jerry Mills is a die-hard Bengals fan but when he saw Ed Fernandes, a Raiders fan, was in distress. Jerry was on his way into the stadium when he saw the crowd surrounding Ed. As an emergency room nurse, he didn’t think twice to run over and see what was going on. Ed was having some sort of medical issue going on and Jerry realized he did not have a pulse. Jerry performed CPR on Ed until paramedics were able to arrive, saving his life.
“I believe God put me there for a reason so that man could have another day of living,” Mills said. Read more HERE.