Billie Eilish Is Happier Than Ever In Self-directed Music Video For “Lost Cause” [Music Video]

Jun 3, 2021 @ 6:23am

As fans suspected, Billie Eilish’s “Lost Cause” video has been released.

The new video debuted on Wednesday (June 2) and features Eilish and her girl squad running around a mansion in their Skims, as Kim Kardashian pointed out the product placement in her Instagram Story.

The girls have a Silly String fight and there is a lot of dancing and twerking going on. “Lost Cause” is about an ex-love that Billie deems as a “Lost Cause.”

The new song is the fourth release from Billie’s upcoming sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, the blue-eyed singer recently released “My Future,” “Therefore I Am” and “Your Power.”

Billie Eilish made headlines with her British Vogue cover where she ditched her baggy clothes and wore form-fitting lingerie on the cover, which she revisits in the new video.

