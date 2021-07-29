‘Black Panther- War for Wakanda’
‘Black Panther- War for Wakanda’ is coming in August ‘War for Wakanda’ is dropping on August 17, 2021. This game update will be the biggest since the release last September. Gamers can play with any of the characters including ‘Black Panther’. The update will offer new villains and more enemies for gamers to battle in the video game. Gamers can play ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ for free until August 1 on Playstation 4, PS5, and PC via Steam. There is also a 40% percent discount on the game available this weekend if gamers choose to purchase the game. What is your favorite video game to play? Do you play on a gaming system or do you play on your PC?