Boy Saves Allowance To Help Shelter Dogs

Two cute dogs eating dinner from their food bowls on the floor of their home

One San Antonio young man hopes that by donating his allowance he had saved up for a year, some animals might not go hungry.

“After saving his allowance for over a year, J wanted to do something meaningful with his money by donating to help pets in need,” said City of San Antonio Animal Care Services in a Facebook post. “J came to ACS with his mom and a baggie full of dollar bills that he had been saving. Most kids his age would spend this on toys and games, but not J. He said he wanted to “help dogs and puppies without homes” with his money instead. This warmed our hearts so much!”

