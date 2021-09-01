Camila Cabello at ‘Cinderella’ Premiere
The premiere of Amazon Prime’s “Cinderella” took place on Tuesday evening (August 31) and Camila Cabello hit the purple carpet solo and she looked stunning. Cabello wore a high-low Oscar De La Renta jewel-encrusted dress. The top of the dress was embellished with diamond jewels and the bottom is a high-low design in black. Camila paired the dress with thigh-high leather boots which she says she wore to cover up her hairy legs. Cabello’s co-star, Billy Porter also hit the purple carpet looking fabulous in a black and white ensemble consisting of a white pencil-like skirt, black suit coat up top, and a huge white bow across the back that included a flowing train. Are you planning on watching Camila Cabello in “Cinderella” when it hits Amazon Prime this Friday (September 3rd)?