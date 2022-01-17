“Charlie And The Chocolate Factory” Meets Adult Beverages
Beer Pour from Bottle to Glass on white background
Budweiser is offering $1 million as part of a contest in which a lucky beer drinker may find one of the gold cans that have been slipped inside specially marked packs. It’s unclear just how many gold cans of the American-style pale lager are out there, but the “Live Like a King” sweepstakes lasts until Feb. 20.
To officially enter the contest, share a photo of yourself with the gold Budweiser can or something that’s wrapped with the gold can wrap on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. Tag @budweiserusa and include the hashtags #LiveLikeAKing and #Sweepstakes. The winner of the prize money will be selected in a random drawing on or around Feb. 21. For more information on the contest, visit Budweiser.com/livelikeaking. Will YOU find the Golden Beer?